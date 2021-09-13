Waltz: Biden Admin. ‘Recognizing the Taliban’ – Al Qaeda Has ‘Terrorist Superstate’ and Soon Will Have ‘Tens of Millions’ of Taxpayer Dollars

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling the Taliban the “de facto government” of Afghanistan and aid money going into the country are essentially “recognizing the Taliban.” And this means “al Qaeda has this terrorist superstate that now has an army and air force and soon to be tens of millions, if not billions in American taxpayer dollars.”

Waltz said, “[W]hat we did hear was basically a shoulder shrug when asked, well, is this — is the Taliban now the government of Afghanistan? And he replied with this kind of haphazard, well, they won a civil war. I guess they’re the de facto government. And now, we’re seeing tens of millions of dollars of aid going in. And so, essentially, that’s recognizing the Taliban. And al Qaeda has this terrorist superstate that now has an army and air force and soon to be tens of millions, if not billions in American taxpayer dollars. It is just mind-blowingly incompetent and outrageous.”

