Kennedy on Milley Allegations: ‘Even Duct Tape Can’t Fix Stupid’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed the General Mark Milley controversy.

Milley is alleged to have communicated with the Chinese government on giving a head’s up on any potential military action ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Louisiana Republican lawmaker emphasized the importance of civilian control of the U.S. military.

“Well, for first, Laura, just one point of view — Roses are red. Political love is fake,” he said. “Washington weddings are just funerals with cake. I know President Biden has said he will stand behind and stands behind General Milley. And maybe that’s true for the short term, but I’m going to give you even odds that eventually the White House throws him under the bus. Because the White House desperately needs someone beside President Biden on which to blame the stunning incompetence in Afghanistan.”

“Now, to answer your question,” Kennedy continued. “Even duct tape can’t fix stupid. If General Milley had these communications with the Communist Party of China, he’s a smoked turkey. And he ought to be. If General Milley he had these communications with the Communist Party of China, and if in the future he wishes to comment on America’s national security, he should raise his hand and put it over his mouth.”

“America is not Myanmar,” he added. “America is not Guinea. If it’s true, General Milley – if it’s true, General Milley broke the chain of command, but much worse, he broke the environment rule of civilian control of the military. And every defender, Democrat or Republican, of constitutional government, should be outraged. As for people, we have to decide it.”

