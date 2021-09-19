Chuck Todd: Biden Has a ‘Big Credibility Crisis on His Hands’

NBC anchor Chuck Todd said Sunday on “Today” that President Joe Biden had a “big credibility crisis on his hands.”

Todd said, “I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands. Because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite. Afghanistan withdrawal wasn’t going to be messy. This wasn’t going to look like Saigon. The booster shots, he came out and essentially said eight months, and even indicated maybe we should start it as soon as five months. Now we’re not sure if anybody under 65 is going to get a booster shot. ..Of course, the border has been, whether this is — we can talk about the border problems say there are years in the making, but it’s pretty clear we have a bigger problem now than we’ve had in years, and these policies have turned into becoming a magnet.”

He continued, “He’s got a lot of work to do. The U.N. speech, look, he’s got credibility issues on the world stage to make sure people still view America as a — not just a stable democracy — but a competent leader of the free world right now.”

Todd added, “I think the next month is going to probably still be tough for him politically because he’s got to get this big bill through Congress. If he can get that thing passed, I think he can start to take a few breaths here a little bit. But he’s got a lot on the line here this month, that’s for sure.”

