Boris Johnson: Biden a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ After Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” that President Joe Biden was a “breath of fresh air” after the era of former President Donald Trump.

Johnson said, “I’m a massive fan of America and American democracy. I think America stands for an ideal, and that ideal is that people should be able to choose their government peacefully. One person, one vote by election, I felt some of the scenes at the Capitol didn’t wholly correspondent with that.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie said, “There are reports that General Milley who is one of our top generals, was so concerned about military action the president might take, he called his Chinese counterpart. Did you ever worry about anything like that in the waning days of the Trump administration ?”

Johnson said, “To be frank, I didn’t. I thought, I mean you know, the polls seemed to, you know, oscillate to and fro, but then, the people made up their mind.”

Guthrie said, “People here perceive you as kind of two peas in a pod.”

Johnson said, “It is the job of any prime minister of the U.K. to have a good relationship with the president of the United States.”

He added, “That applies to Donald Trump. It applies to Joe Biden. But what I will say about Joe Biden, dealing with the new American president, yes. It is a breath of fresh air in the sense that there are some things on which we can really, really work together.”

