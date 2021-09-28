MO AG Schmitt on Suit to End School Mask Mandates — ‘No Rationale’ for Bureaucrats to Make These Decisions

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) sounded off on his lawsuit against school districts instituting mask mandates on school children and teachers.

Schmitt argued that there is “no rationale” for bureaucrats to mandate the wearing of masks in schools, especially when children are not affected by coronavirus the same as adults. He said forcing children to wear masks should be up to the parents.

“Look, I fundamentally don’t believe in the forced masking of our school kids,” Schmitt emphasized. “I think this is a decision that parents and families can make. And when you actually look at the data — vaccination status aside — when you look at the data, kids are very, very unlikely to contract, transmit or get seriously ill from COVID. That’s a good thing. All viruses are different, but kids do exceedingly well here, and when you balance that with what we do know about the forced masking, the psychological issues, there’s studies about the social anxiety, there’s studies about the more difficult aspect of learning. When you balance all of that, there is just no rationale for these bureaucrats to be making these decisions. These are decisions that families can make.”

“And by the way, if you take a step back, this is a much broader debate about what kind of country we want to live in here. How much power do we want to cede to government here?” he asked.

