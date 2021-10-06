Jayapal: We Should Cut Duration of Programs in Reconciliation Bill to Lower Price Tag, and Then ‘We Can Continue to Fund’ Them Later

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that the Progressive Caucus believes that if the cost of the budget reconciliation bill has to be lowered, they should “cut the number of years that something is funded,” and then people “can see the value of it, and then, of course, we can continue to fund it down the road as those programs expire.”

Jayapal said, “That’s exactly where our caucus, after a long discussion, came out on Friday, that we really believe that the best way to do this, if we have to lower the number — let’s be clear, we don’t want to lower the number. But if we have to lower the number to get everybody on board, then let’s just cut the number of years that something is funded, but make sure that we are funding things that get immediate benefit to people, so that they can see the value of it, and then, of course, we can continue to fund it down the road as those programs expire.”

