Kaine: ‘Republicans Ran Up the Credit Card,’ Now Won’t Pay – ‘Nobody Likes that Guy’

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that the Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling limit after they “ran up the credit card when Donald Trump was president” was like the friend who never pays a dinner check.

Kaine said, “I would argue that flirting around with default is unconstitutional, absolutely. I happen to believe that the way we do debt management through a debt limit is foolish.”

He continued, “The Republicans ran up the credit card when Donald Trump was president. But for the Republicans to do that and now say, we’re not going to pay the bill, look, we all have the friend who, when we go out to dinner, will never grab for the check, and that’s what the Republicans are doing. Nobody likes that guy. The Republicans should just own up to the responsibilities of the debt they put on our credit card. They should meet the obligation that they swore an oath to. They shouldn’t question the validity of U.S. public debt. Let’s govern this country’s responsibility and move forward on getting an infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Plan so Americans can benefit at a time when they need it.”

