Dem Sen. Whitehouse: Trump ‘Was Neck-Deep’ in Attempted Coup

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that former President Donald Trump was “neck-deep in this personally” in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Discussing the new Senate Judiciary Committee report on Donald Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, Whitehouse said, “I think really key takeaways from this, the first is a simple one, that’s how deeply personally involved President Trump was in all of this. Meetings and phone calls, and contacts in the Oval Office. He was neck-deep in this personally. That would be point one.”

He continued, “Point two would be how much of this scheme focused on Georgia. The letter was about Georgia. The schemes to maneuver U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak out of Georgia were obviously about Georgia. It supplements whatever investigative materials the Fulton County D.A. is pulling together to look at Trump’s efforts to subvert the election in Georgia. It ties together into what could be a very interesting case in the Fulton County D.A.’s office.”

He added, “When you are closing in on an investigation when you are in that sensitive period around the elections and around the count. I suspect they were sloppy about this. There’s the rules we have talked about before about contacts between the Department of Justice and the White house. It appears a lot of this may well have been done outside of the rules that allow contact between the White House and the Department of Justice.’

Whitehouse concluded, “This was a mini attempted coup d’état within the Department of Justice against the attorney general.”

