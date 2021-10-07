Ted Cruz: ‘No Decision About Your Life’ Democrats Will Not Try to Control

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the perceived aggressive approach Democrats have taken on a handful of critical issues ranging from COVID-19 mitigation to parental involvement in their child’s education.

“Well, you know, in any crisis, someone’s character is revealed,” he said. “And COVID really has shown the character of the Democrats. They are authoritarians. They are jack-booted thugs. There is no decision about your life that they will not try to control, whether that is a vaccine mandate, regardless of your choices. Gavin Newsom trying to order every school kid in California to get a vaccine regardless of their parents’ wishes or whether it comes to silencing free speech.”

“You know, at the attorney general’s memorandum this week, he directed the FBI and the Department of Justice to go after parents who are going to school boards who are expressing dismay that critical race theory, the toxic stew of lies that divides us based on race, that teaches kids that America is inherently racist, that all white people are racist, that seeks to turn us into hating each other on racial lines — parents are understandably upset about that,” Cruz continued. “And the attorney general told the Department of Justice that those parents at school boards should be treated as threats and as domestic terrorists and directed the FBI to use all the forces of the federal government against them today.”

The Texas Republican recounted Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier in the day and how there seemed to be a double standard applied to concerned parents appearing at school board meetings after an edict from Attorney General Merrick Garland compared to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

“And you put up just a minute ago the hearing with the head of the civil rights division of the Department of Justice, I asked her, I said, do you really think parents at school boards are domestic terrorists?” Cruz continued. “She refused to answer the question. I said, well, well, do they have any civil rights to express their dismay to their elected officials? The head of the civil rights division refused to answer it. Then I asked her, Sean, I said, well, what about Antifa? What about Antifa terrorists that are rioting across the country? Are they domestic terrorists? She refused to answer that.”

“I said, how about Black Lives Matter terrorists that are looting stores and firebombing police cars and murdering police officers?” he added. “Can we agree that if you murder police officers, you’re a domestic terrorist? She said, well, everybody is allowed to have a point of view. So the Biden Justice Department looks at terrorists who are murdering police officers and firebombing cities and says, we don’t know if they’re bad guys, but they look at moms at a PTA meeting, and they say, ‘Yup, that is the threat in life.’ It’s nuts.”

