Graham: GOP ‘Made Democrats Believe We’re all Talk and No Action’ — ‘We Screwed Up’

During a Thursday interview with Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sounded off on the Senate voting to raise the debt ceiling.

Graham lamented that the GOP “blinked” after initially vowing not to help the Democrats raise the debt ceiling. He added that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) striking a deal with the Democrats shows them the Republican side is “all talk and no action.”

“Well, we screwed up,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “For two months, we’ve promised to the American people that we would not help the Democratic Party raise the debt ceiling so they could spend $3.5 to $5 trillion through reconciliation. At the end of the day, we blinked. Two things have happened: We’ve let our people down, and we made the Democrats believe we are all talk and no action.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, every Republican voted against raising the debt ceiling. Every Democratic senator voted for it. But we had a process in place. We made a promise for two months that we would make them do it without our help, and we folded. And I hate that. We are in a hole. We have got to dig out of the hole, and we can’t. We shot ourselves in the foot tonight, but we will revisit the issue in December.”

