Jim Banks: Dem Spending Bill Would Turn U.S. into ‘a Socialist Nation Overnight’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) issued a warning about the Democrats’ “dangerous” spending bill.

Banks chairs the Republican Study Committee, which released a 42-point messaging platform against the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

After outlining some of the issues with the package, he warned the massive spending bill would turn the United States into “a socialist nation overnight.”

“Unfortunately, the bill still polls fairly well among the American people because they don’t know what is in the bill,” Banks advised. “So, at Republican Study Committee, the group that I chair, we found 42 reasons each alone are good reasons to vote against this massive bill to turn our country into a socialist nation overnight. But when you dig into it, you find things like billion dollars to fix what they call racist roads and bridges, which is crazy. I don’t even know what that means — creating a climate police department or a militia to go out and enforce the Green New Deal policies at the federal level — not just giving free college education to illegal immigrants but giving them child tax credits as well to those who come here illegally. This bill will shut down your daycare because daycares will now have to hire college-educated employees, so you probably won’t be able to afford the daycare that you go to, or it will have to shut down altogether. And then on top of that, 700,000 first-time fines for your employer if they don’t abide by the Biden vaccination mandates.”

He added, “So, each and every one of these reasons alone are reasons to vote against it, but overall, it’s just a dangerous bill.”

