Schiff: McCarthy Would Do Anything Trump Told Him to Do — ‘No Matter How Wrong or Unethical’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would do anything that former Donald Trump told him to do, “no matter how wrong or unethical.”

Schiff said, “One of the most frequent questions I get from my constituents around the country is what do they really say. And this story of this chance meeting on a plane with Kevin McCarthy and him going off to completely misrepresent a conversation, you can see how duplicitous so many of my colleagues are. That conversation was in 2010. It was long before Donald Trump, but he was really made for an hour like this. When his party is led by someone who believes that the truth isn’t truth and you’re entitled to your own alternate facts. And in my view, there’s nothing more corrosive to a democracy than the idea that there’s no truth.”

He added, “You cannot allow someone with that little regard for the truth to get anywhere near the speaker’s office. If Kevin McCarthy were to become speaker, then functionally, Donald Trump would become speaker because Kevin McCarthy would do anything that Donald Trump told him to do, no matter how wrong or unethical, and we cannot allow that to happen. So, look, I think the midterms, very much in a real, not intangible sense, democracy will be on the ballot.”

