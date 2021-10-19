GOP Rep. Gallagher on China Testing Hypersonic Missile: ‘This Should Be Our Sputnik Moment’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) sounded off on China secretly testing a nuclear-capable low-orbit hypersonic missile in August.

Gallagher emphasized the danger of China having this capability. He said that “this should be our Sputnik moment.”

“It’s a very perverse and dangerous situation,” Gallagher warned.

“[I] believe within the decade there is a high likelihood that General Secretary Xi Jinping will make a move on Taiwan, the unification of Taiwan with the mainland is his legacy issue after he pockets the propaganda victory of hosting the Olympics in early 2022,” he added. “We can see things get very, very tense over Taiwan. And if we fall further behind in terms of our strategic or our conventional capabilities, we make it easier for him to do this. And so, we really need a wake-up call. This should be our Sputnik moment, but I hate to say it. Secretary Austin and the Biden administration are trying to cut defense. They’re trying to cut conventional capability. That’s what their budget did for the Navy. That is unacceptable at a time when communist China is growing more aggressive, more bellicose, and out-innovating us. This should be a wake-up call, but instead, we are asleep at the wheel.”

