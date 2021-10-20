Katko: Biden’s Plan for Border Is to Make Every State a Border State by Shipping People Throughout the Country

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) said that “there’s really no plan” to deal with the problems on the border “other than to disseminate people into the interior of the country. So, basically, every state’s a border state now and every city’s a border city.”

Katko said, “Well, unfortunately, Maria, this has been happening for quite a while now. Every time there’s a surge at the border, this is what they do to disseminate folks throughout the country to release the pressure at the border. They’re not — there’s no vetting going on. And they’re not working with the locals, that’s for sure. And this is just one time when they got caught doing it. But they’re doing it all over the country. … [T]he border’s a mess, and there’s really no plan other than to disseminate people into the interior of the country. So, basically, every state’s a border state now and every city’s a border city. Because this is how they’re relieving the pressure. They’re letting all these illegals come in and then they’re throwing them on planes as quickly and quietly as possible to get them out of the area so it doesn’t look so bad for the optics.”

