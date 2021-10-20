Rep. Jackson Lee: ‘We Should End Title 42,’ ‘We Must Not Deport Any More Haitians’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (R-TX) called for the end of Title 42, which allows officials to expel migrant family units from the country.

In late September, at least 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, arrived in Del Rio, TX, but many have been deported back to Haiti after a change by President Joe Biden and his administration.

Jackson Lee emphasized that the United States needs to “stop” deporting Haitian migrants coming over and “rescue” the Christian missionaries that were kidnapped in the “crisis-focused nation.” The Texas Democratic lawmaker also shared that she was going to work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stop Title 42.”

“I just want to say this: We should end Title 42, and we have to rescue those Haitian — those wonderful missionaries that are there,” Jackson Lee outlined. “I want to be engaged and will be engaged. We’ve got to do it safely, and we must not deport any more Haitians in a crisis-focused nation that Haiti is right now. And I would be happy to come back and talk to you about it. I will be working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stop Title 42. It must stop.”

