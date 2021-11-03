Dem Rep. Norma Torres: Dems ‘Not Going Far Enough’ – GOP Promoting Race Wars, ‘Getting People out of Their Homes’ into COVID Danger

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) argued that Democrats are “not going far enough” and that Republicans have promoted “racial wars” and “been focused on getting people out of their homes and into very dangerous situations where now children are getting the coronavirus.”

Torres said, “I think we do have an agreement when it comes to House members of Congress. We are ready to vote for this bill. The issue has always been that we are negotiating within our party, that the Republicans have been absent from the table. They refuse to allow any path forward to legislation that might make the president or Democrats look good. Their job is to obstruct. Their job is to continue to divide this country. Their job is to continue to promote racial wars against — neighbors against neighbors. So, we need to refocus our message and start talking about what we have already delivered and what we’re getting ready to deliver. Yes, we have some work to do, still, in the Senate, to negotiate with our two senators that have been pushing back on some of our agenda. It’s not just the Democrats’ agenda. It is the president’s agenda that really can’t continue to be gummed up by people that think we’re going too far. We’re not going far enough and we’re not doing enough to sell to the American people what we are doing. We’ve been so focused on saving lives, and Republicans have been focused on getting people out of their homes and into very dangerous situations where now children are getting the coronavirus.”

