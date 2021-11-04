MSNBC’s Reid: Republicans Support Base Playing with ‘Neo-Nazism’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Thursday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republican lawmakers found it acceptable that base voters were playing with “Neo-Nazism.”

Reid said, “As messy as the Democrats are, at least they’re trying to govern. We’re literally watching Democrats fight Democrats over how to do good while Republicans are absent. The media doesn’t spend must have time saying why aren’t there any Republicans in that room? They were there to get the infrastructure stuff for their own client. They probably have people who give them money. Maybe they think they’ll get something there.”

She added, “The Democratic base is varied. It is multicultural, multiracial, multi-religious. They have to figure out how to make all of those people work together. Republicans say to their base, ‘What do you want? Oh, okay, you’re okay with White nationalism? We can work with that. You don’t like the fact that Donald Trump lost? You want to go ahead and break into the Capitol and do an insurrection? Okay. We’ll figure out how to work with that. You want to maybe not be so anti-Neo-Naziism. You want to play with Neo-Nazism. Let’s see, how can we work with that? You know what? We can work with that. It doesn’t matter what their base does.”

