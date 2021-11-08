Texas A.G. Paxton: Biden Delaying Vax Mandate Until January Shows There’s ‘Not an Emergency’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said that there “is definitely not an emergency” to justify the Biden administration’s federal coronavirus vaccine mandate given “that this emergency suddenly has got to wait” until the mandate actually goes into effect on January 4.

Paxton stated, “[T]his is supposedly an emergency situation. That’s the supposed power that OSHA is acting under, even though it’s outside of their purview. And so it is odd that this emergency suddenly has got to wait 60 days or whatever the number of days. It is definitely not an emergency.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett