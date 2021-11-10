GOP Rep. Harris: If Biden’s ‘Serious About Infrastructure’ and Energy, He’ll Support More Pipelines

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) argued that America needs more energy pipelines, and if President Joe Biden “were serious about infrastructure and bringing energy prices down,” he would support American pipelines and not Russian ones.

Harris said, “The real infrastructure we need in this country are more pipelines to get our world-leading energy sector to be able to deliver product. Again, pipelines are the highways for energy, and if the president were serious about infrastructure and bringing energy prices down, he wouldn’t have agreed to the Russian pipeline in the North Sea. He would have agreed to the Keystone Pipeline here and not talk about shutting down Line 5.”

