Whoopi Goldberg: If Rioters Found Mike Pence, They Would Have ‘Hung Him’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes the rioters on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol would have “hung” the vice president if they found him.

Goldberg said, “We’ve been celebrating you-know-who being out of the office. We’re celebrating that he’s not in office since the election, but he’s still not. He’s still mad. He’s still complaining. He still thinks he won. ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl released interview audio for his new book ‘Betrayal’ where he asked about January 6th rioters threatening to kill the former vice president. Take a listen.

During the interview Karl said, “They were saying hang Mike Pence.”

Former President Donald Trump said, “Because it’s common sense, Jon. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?”

Goldberg said, “How did we pass on a fraudulent president? Who knows. I mean, I know he was elected. I know he was elected. We had to accept it. But come on, man, it’s like a year already.”

Guest host Ana Navarro said, “I hope we never forget the image of that noose. When they said hang Mike Pence, it wasn’t rhetorical. It wasn’t hypothetical. They had a rope and a noose.”

Goldberg said, “And if they found him they would have hung him. I believe that in my soul.”

