Warren: Biden’s Economy Is ‘Strong’ — ‘A Lot of Good Economic Indicators’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better package would continue what she deemed good economic indicators shown during the first year of Biden’s administration.

Warren said, “So I look at it this way, there are a lot of strong signs in this economy, particularly coming out of the pandemic a lot of good economic indicators.”

She continued, “I try to look what is happening in families across this country. Keep in mind the big expenses here, Joy, child care. From the time I was trying to get child care to today, child care expenses have gone up nearly 1,000% for parents. Anybody who is trying to take care of an elderly parent and needs home-based care for it has seen the prices go through the roof. Anybody who is taking a prescription to have it filled has just seen huge price increases. These are big increases that hit a budget hard. This is the reason we need Build Back Better.”

Warren added, “If we’re really talking about what affects people’s pocketbooks every single day, week after week, year after year, it’s these big expenses. This is what is the next bill that’s teed up right now. The House has got its toes right on the line to pass this thing. That will give us universal child care and pre-K that’s, that is going to give us home and community-based care, and it’s going to give us negotiation on drug prices and help bring those costs down. I want to see us move to lower the cost for American families for hard-working families. The way to do that is pass Build Back Better.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN