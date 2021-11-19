Chuck Todd: Gun Owners ‘May Feel Incentivized,’ ‘Emboldened’ After Rittenhouse Verdict

Friday in reaction to a Wisconsin jury finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on charges in the fatal shooting of two people during rioting last year in Kenosha, MSNBC “MTP Daily” host Chuck Todd warned that “gun owners with a certain ideology may feel incentivized now, may feel even emboldened.”

Todd questioned if the Rittenhouse verdict sends an “uncomfortable message” to gun owners that they could kill someone in future protests and then claim self-defense.

“[T]here will be more protests. There will obviously be more Kyle Rittenhouses out in these crowds,” commentator Joyce Vance asserted. “The question we now have to face is, are we safer after this verdict? Are we safe if we let someone like Kyle Rittenhouse kill people and then claim self-defense? Do we need better laws that protect us better? And the answer is clearly yes today.

“And to listen to the way Joyce just framed that … when she said are we safer today, you know, it’s pretty obvious to me, more people, the next time there’s a protest of some sort, and it may get politicized, that gun owners with a certain ideology may feel incentivized now, may feel even emboldened,” Todd replied. “And that does seem to be an uncomfortable message that may be received by some.”

