Trump Hits Biden over ‘Catastrophic Events’ During Presidency — ‘Most Embarrassing and Humiliating Period’ in Our History

During an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former President Donald Trump tore into his successor over the “catastrophic events” that have taken place over the last 10 months.

Trump, pointing to inflation, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the Afghanistan withdrawal, argued President Joe Biden’s tenure in office had been “the most embarrassing and humiliating period in the history of our country.”

“Inflation is eating our people alive,” Trump lamented. “The southern border has never been like this, ever — I mean in any country possibly. You know, you may go to most remote places in the world, and nobody has had borders like this. We have millions and millions of people. This isn’t hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands. These are millions of people that are just coming in here unchecked. And when you think of it, countries are emptying out their jails into the United States. We’re like a dumping ground. When you see that, then I think the single most embarrassing moment in the history of our country history was the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I was going to leave; 21 years, that was enough, and I had it to 2,500 troops.”

“I was going to keep Bagram because of China, not because of Afghanistan — because they are one hour from their nuclear nuisance because that’s exactly what it is,” he continued. That’s where they make their nuclear — one hour away. You know who is in Bagram right now? China. They are going to take it over. They are inspecting it. They want it. We spent billions of dollars years ago building that. And I was going to bomb all of the other facilities. … And that would have been it. We would have been gone.”

Trump later added. “I think it is the most embarrassing and humiliating period in the history of our country.”

