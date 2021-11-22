Enes Kanter: ‘Michael Jordan Has not Done Anything for the Black Community’

Sunday on “CNN Newsroom,” Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter continued to rail against Nike and NBA stars for putting “money over morals.”

After saying the massive clothing brand engaged in “modern-day slavery” and criticizing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for being a “hypocrite,” Kanter called out former NBA star Michael Jordan for failing to deliver for the black money.

Host Pam Brown asked the Celtics big man, “Why do you continue to criticize Nike when they say they’re committed to ethical and responsible manufacturing?”

“I mean, do we believe that?” Kanter replied. “I do not believe that.”

He continued, “Nike is the biggest sponsor of the NBA, right? In America, Nike stands with Black Lives Matter. Nike stands with the Latino community. Nike stands with no Asian hate and the LGBTQ community, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent. And I feel like what they are doing over there is a modern-day slavery, and people need to understand this. Nike is the biggest hypocrite company, to me, in the world.”

Kanter went on to say James “cares about his PR more than anything,” and then shifted to saying Jordan, whose Air Jordan brand is owned by Nike, “cares too much about his shoe sales” to do anything for the black community.

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan,” he added. “Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money. I feel like we need to call out these athletes. At least LeBron James is going out there and, you know, being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America. But Michael Jordan has not done anything for the black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, so I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared of who they are.”

