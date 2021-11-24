Sharpton: ‘Horrific’ Trump, Others Are Making Rittenhouse a Hero — He ‘Killed Two People’

MSNBC “PoliticsNation” host Al Sharpton said Friday on “Hallie Jackson Reports” that it was “horrific” that former President Donald Trump and others are “making a hero” out of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder and other charges after he shot and killed two men and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest last year in Kenosha, WI.

Jackson asked, “How do you see this verdict in light of the one we saw last week as it relates to Kyle Rittenhouse?”

Sharpton said, “I think that it is the absolute opposite of what we saw last week. The idea that it is in the Deep South in Georgia, for us to be able to see a jury of 11 whites in Georgia do what a judge who I felt in many ways operated as part of the defense team couldn’t do for a jury in Wisconsin. It is very telling that we are looking at a much different situation in a place that was unlikely.”

He added, “The fact that Donald Trump and others are now making a hero out of a guy that killed two people, to act like the lives of those two that died was insignificant. It is horrific and it’s scary. But thank God we got a little daylight came through today. But it’s a daylight, it doesn’t mean there are not clouds still in the sky.”

