GOP Rep. Van Drew: Inflation ‘the Biden Tax’ — ‘A Complete Waste of Money’

Friday, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) sounded off on President Joe Biden’s so-called Build Back Better agenda amid the growth in inflation.

Van Drew described inflation as “the Biden tax.” He argued it was “a complete waste of money” that was a result of “terrible” Biden policies.

“This is without question the Biden tax. It is just one more tax on everybody. It is because of the terrible way he has led this country in so many ways,” Van Drew proclaimed. “And Congressman Jordan is right. When you talk about that Build Back Better bill, which I call the big bad bill — I wish I could get a country-western singer to do a song about it — when you talk about that bill and what it is going to do, 2.5 million for tree equity is in it. Tell me what tree equity is. Do we have to have the same amount of trees, the same shape, the same size, the same number? I don’t even understand half of what’s in that bill. It is a complete waste of money, almost all of it, but that is the way Biden has run everything. The way he dealt with COVID was a way that caused shortages. It didn’t work with small business people. That has created inflation.”

He continued, “[T]here is going to be a day in the future for future politicians, when they really screw up, that it’s going to be called, you know, ‘doing a Biden’ because really that’s basically the worst administration and the worst majority in Congress that we have ever had in the history of this nation.”

Van Drew also hit those who blame “greedy corporations” for inflation.

“That’s nonsense. It’s stupid. We know the reasons,” he declared. “I go back to … this big bad bill or build back, whatever you want to call it, is a terrible bill.”

