Jason Smith: Dems Need to Fund Government Without Vax Mandates Biden Said He’d ‘Never Do’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Jason Smith (R-MO) argued that the government needs to be funded without funding the vaccine mandates that the Biden administration promised “that they would never” implement.

Smith said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “They need to just fund government and not fund these unconstitutional vaccine mandates. They need to keep the lights on, allow government to operate, and not fund these unconstitutional vaccine mandates. … I mean, this administration, they said that the spending package wasn’t going to cost anything. They also said that they would never do vaccine mandates and then they did vaccine mandates.”

