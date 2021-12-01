Jim Jordan: ‘No One Believes What the Biden Administration Says’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted President Joe Biden and his administration for their handling of inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

In reaction to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell saying that it was time to stop using the word “transitory” to describe the rising inflation, Jordan said that nobody believes what the Biden administration says.

He pointed to the administration claiming the border was secure, that there wouldn’t be a vaccine mandate and that the Afghanistan withdrawal was a success.

“No one believes what the Biden administration says,” Jordan declared. “I mean, they’ve told us that the border is secure. They told us they wouldn’t impose a vaccine mandate. They actually told us that the exit from Afghanistan was a success. So, no one believed them when they said this was transitory because we see — everyone knows that if you want to buy anything, it’s going to cost more. You want to buy a home, it’s going to cost more, if you want to rent an apartment, it’s going to cost more, to put food on the table, it costs more, to put gas in your car it costs more, for Christmas presents it costs more.”

“This is how bad the Biden economy is. So, no one believed what they said. What the Fed chairman said yesterday is, unfortunately, I think, the facts, and we are going to have to live with this for a while unless they quit the crazy spending, which they show no indication of wanting to do,” he concluded.

