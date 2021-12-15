Kennedy: Rise in Crime Began ‘with the Defund and Disrespect the Police Movement’

During a Tuesday interview on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) sounded off on the uptick in crime in some of the nation’s largest cities.

Kennedy said the rise in crime began “with the defund and disrespect the police movement” coming from the “woke left.”

“I think the rise in crime began, well, with the defund and disrespect the police movement, which began with the Bolshevik woke left,” Kennedy asserted. “One of its chief disciples, you mentioned his name, is Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, who of course is entitled to his opinion but who also, not coincidentally, is U-Haul’s salesman of the year because of the number of people moving out of his city. Mayor de Blasio, Mayor Lightfoot, other of these mayors, they don’t like cops very much. In fact, they think cops are guilty until proven innocent. They think when a cop shoots a criminal, it’s the cop’s fault. But, when the criminal shoots a cop, it’s the gun’s fault.”

“Now, these mayors are entitled to their opinion, but, it’s my opinion that I got to put this, it’s probably their age that tricks people into thinking they are adults,” he continued. “Most Americans understand, and the fact is that without order, there can be no justice. The fact is that without order, there can be no civilization. The fact is that there are some people, I wish it weren’t so, but there are some people in our society who aren’t sick, who aren’t mixed up, who aren’t confused. It’s not that their mama or daddy didn’t love them enough. They’re just bad, or at least they do very bad things. And, we need police to protect us from them.”

Kennedy called on President Joe Biden and members of Congress to come out and tell the public to stop disrespecting the police and then say stop defunding the police.

