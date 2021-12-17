Gingrich: Biden Too Invested ‘in a Policy That’s not Going to Work’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich hit President Joe Biden for being too invested in his Build Back Better agenda, which is currently stalled in the Senate, and his “failed” vaccine policy.

“First of all, it probably ought to be called ‘Cripple America Faster’ as a bill, and I think it’s not going to pass,” Gingrich said of the bill. “The president could sit down there and live a delusional experience, but the fact is if … Senator Sinema of Arizona will not agree and Senator Manchin of West Virginia will not agree, they can’t even get to 50 votes. And there is no evidence that they are going to agree. And by the way, the size bill they would agree to will drive the left-wing of the Democratic Party crazy in the House and would never pass the House.”

He continued, “I think they would be much better off to say we did our best. We can’t get it done. Let’s move on and do something else. And if they just stay stuck at this for another two or three months, I think they end up looking very weak and frankly pretty incompetent.”

Gingrich then shifted to Biden’s policy on the coronavirus pandemic. He argued that “Biden’s ego is so invested in a policy that’s not going to work.”

“We have watched the worldwide elites follow a policy that has failed,” Gingrich declared.

“This strategy has failed. People like Fauci have no notion that it has failed. Their ego is so invested, and President Biden’s ego is so invested in a policy that is not going to work,” he added. “And I think the country increasingly knows it is not going to work, and they know if you are getting a virus variant from South Africa from which nobody is dying, why are we panicking? This is just like the common cold or like the flu.”

