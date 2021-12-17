Noem on Biden Omicron Warning: ‘The President’s Outlook Is Focusing on the Negatives’ — ‘This Country Needs Hope’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Friday reacted to President Joe Biden’s warning to the unvaccinated that “we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death” heading into the Christmas holiday.

Noem said that with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, her state plans “on doing business as usual and celebrating Christmas.” She added that Biden’s “outlook is focusing on the negatives,” and the United States “needs hope” during the holiday season.

“We plan on doing business as usual and celebrating Christmas,” Noem told FNC’s “Fox & Friends.” “I think the president’s outlook is focusing on the negatives. This country needs hope. They need to remember the promise of Christmas and the love they have for their families and friends and enjoy the season.”

“We’re always concerned,” she continued. “We’re doing the hard work of taking care of people, letting them use personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their families, and then focusing on how we can get through challenging times together. South Dakota has been an example to the country of how you do that with common sense and protecting freedoms, and I would encourage the president to consider taking some of the actions that we have.”

“What common sense things is South Dakota doing that the president should do?” host Steve Doocy asked.

“We will continue to do what we’ve done throughout the pandemic, and that’s to inform people, give them data, focus on the science, encourage them to consistently wash their hands like we did throughout the pandemic to make sure that if they’re not feeling well, they should stay home, protect the vulnerable individuals, and choose to get a vaccine if they would like to. If they don’t, then go into this knowing that they should focus on exercising, taking their vitamins, and being very healthy people.”

