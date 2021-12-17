VP Harris, Charlamagne Tha God Get into Tense Exchange over ‘Real President’ Question

Vice President Kamala Harris asserted that Joe Biden is president Friday on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth” during a tense exchange with host Charlamagne Tha God.

Charlamagne asked, “Who is the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

Harris said, “Come on, Charlamagne, come on. It’s Joe Biden—”

Charlamagne said, “I can’t tell sometimes.”

Harris said, “No, no, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden—”

Charlamagne said, “Do you think Joe Manchin is a problem?”

Harris said, “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris. The reality is, because we are in office, we do the things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce black child poverty by 50 percent, on track to do that. We do things that are about saying our Department of Justice is going to do these investigations and require that we end chokeholds and are going to have body cameras. It is the work of saying that we get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does, so let us improve that system. It is the work of saying that we have got to bring down prescription drug costs.”

She added, “So I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had. And agree also that there is a whole lot more to be done, and it is not easy to do, but we will not give up. I will not give up.”

Charlamagne said, “That Kamala Harris, that’s the one I like. That’s the one that was putting the pressure on people in Senate hearings. That’s the one I’d like to see more often out here in these streets.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN