Watch: Kamala Harris Aide Tries to End Charlamagne tha God Interview When VP Asked ‘Who’s the Real President?’

During an intense line of questioning from Comedy Central’s Charlamagne tha God about who was really in charge of the country during an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that aired on Friday, vice-presidential spokeswoman Symone Sanders attempted to intervene.

The interruption, which was aired, showed Sanders intervening when Harris was asked who was the “real president.”

Harris defended President Joe Biden and reiterated that Biden was in charge of the country, and not Democrat holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Sanders’ interruption drew the ire of Charlamagne tha God.

“They’re acting like they can’t hear me,” “Tha God’s Honest Truth” host said, as Sanders attempted to block the camera to end the interview.

