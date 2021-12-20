McCarthy: ‘I Think There Are a Few Other Democrats’ Thinking About Changing Parties

Monday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” host Brian Kilmeade asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to speculate about the possibility of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WN) swapping parties with the help of former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy recollected working with Manchin in the past, but he referred to one member of his caucus, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), leaving the Democratic Party for the GOP. McCarthy also speculated there were more potential defectors as well.

“[R]emember, we had an individual reregister from Democrat to Republican, and I think there are a few other Democrats out there that are thinking about it. Why? Not because they changed, but the party has changed. The Democrat Party is no longer the Democrat Party of old. This is a socialist Democrat Party. Bernie Sanders says it, AOC and others. And that is out of step with the mainstream of America. That is their problem — they are letting that wing of the socialist wing of the party dictate their policy, dictate the intimidation. Lucky for us, Joe Manchin stood up to it.”

