McCarthy: All But One House Dem Voted for More IRS Agents to Spy on Americans, Opening Border with Spending Bill

On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that all but one House Democrat “voted for the 87,000 IRS agents to spy on you. They voted to open the border and make people legal citizens when they came here illegally” by voting for the Build Back Better reconciliation bill.

McCarthy said, “Democrats made a fatal mistake, and Nancy Pelosi made a fatal mistake. Remember, they all said they wouldn’t pass a bill in the House until it already had been conferenced in the Senate and make sure it passed the Senate. She had all her Democrats, and there were no Joe Manchins over there that would stand up, only one would. And now they have voted for the 87,000 IRS agents to spy on you. They voted to open the border and make people legal citizens when they came here illegally. They voted to take away work requirements.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett