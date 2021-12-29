GOP Rep. Fallon: China Poses a Bigger Threat than the Soviet Union Did

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) argued that China poses a bigger threat to the world than the Soviet Union did during the Cold War.

Host David Asman asked, “Is China a bigger threat to the world than the USSR was in the — during the Cold War?”

Fallon answered, “I think there’s no doubt about that. I mean, currently, right now, China has five times the population of the United States. Their GDP is pretty much on par with ours. The Soviet Union never came close in that regard at all. China has a standing military of almost twice the size of ours, nearly three million, and they’re increasingly aggressive. So, they’re very dangerous. The Soviets never had the economic might. They certainly had the military might. But they didn’t have the economic power to back it up in a sustained conflict.”

