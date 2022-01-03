MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Selfish’ White Christian Conservatives Think America Was ‘Built for Them’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republican “white so-called Christian conservatives” were “selfish” people who think America was built for them.

Reid said, “They’re white so-called Christian conservatives who feel like this country was built by them for them, and so everyone but them needs to suck it up and let them have their way or else. Their party, the Republicans, have gone from pretending to be the party of personal responsibility to unmasking themselves as the party of selfish people that cannot play well with others. And they even have their own cable networks plus something called GETTR, which kind of sounds like porn. Moving on.”

She added, “So the special citizen says, ‘I don’t want to wear a mask, and if you try to attack me, I’ll attack the low-waged clerks at the store or at the Burger King. I don’t want to get the vaccine either. If people get sick from me, oh well, not my problem. Joe Rogan said it’s fine. My kids aren’t going to mask up to protect those other kids. F those other kids, their parents are probably commies anyway.’ Which usually means people who want rights for other people and who give a damn what happens to them.”

Reid concluded, “So this midterm election year, we’re going to find out which brand of citizenship is stronger, and the answer will tell us whether our democracy is strong enough to survive.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN