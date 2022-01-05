Manhattan D.A. Bragg: For ‘Too Long’ We’ve Had ‘Othering’ that ‘Anyone We Put in Jail Is a Criminal’ 

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that whether his decision to not prosecute certain offenses will give criminals a green light “depends upon your definition of a criminal.” And we’ve had “this othering of anyone we put in jail is a criminal.”

Fox News Senior Correspondent Eric Shawn asked, “Would these policies give criminals a green light?”

Bragg responded, “No, I mean, it at least depends upon your definition of a criminal. And for all too long we’ve kind of dealt with this othering of anyone we put in jail is a criminal. Well, you know what, we’re putting in jail homeless people who, literally, in one example, used one counterfeit bill to buy food and toothpaste, got a sentence of [several] years. So, if that’s your definition of a criminal, I suggest we need to really reorder ourselves.”

Bragg also said, “I had a knife to my neck. I’ve had a semi-automatic weapon to my head. I know these issues intimately. What we’re doing now is not working, plain and simple. And so, this is our path forward. This is how we reduce violent crime.”

