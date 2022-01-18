Markey: It’s the GOP’s ‘Business Plan to Suppress Black and Brown Votes’

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that it was the Republican Party’s “business plan to suppress black and brown votes in order to gain an electoral advantage in 2022.”

Markey said, “We celebrated Martin Luther King Day this week. And it is absolutely creating a moment in history where we have to stand up as Democrats and to fight for voting rights. Mitch McConnell said as recently as today. It’s a winning issue for the Republican Party if they suppress black and brown voters across this country. If those voters don’t get to the polls, the Republicans are in a much better position to win elections.”

He continued, “It will be clear with the votes on the floor of the United States Senate, we cannot find Republicans, in unbelievably 2022, willing to stand up to make sure that black and brown voters are not discriminated against at the polling places.”

Markey added, “These next couple of days will highlight the Republican Party… It’s their business plan to suppress black and brown votes in order to gain an electoral advantage in 2022 and then to reelect Donald Trump in 2024. I think by the end of the debate tomorrow, that is what is going to be crystal clear to the American people.”

