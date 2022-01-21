Bari Weiss: Sotomayor’s Inaccurate COVID Statements Are the Misinformation You’re Going to Believe if You Watch Cable News All Day

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” writer Bari Weiss stated that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s inaccurate statements about coronavirus and the overestimation of the COVID hospitalization rate by Democrats are “what you’re going to think” if you watch cable news all day misinformation on coronavirus is “also on cable news.”

Host Bill Maher discussed Justice Sotomayor’s overstatement of the number of children hospitalized with coronavirus, her statement that the virus is “blood-borne[,]” and Democrats overestimating the COVID hospitalization rate.

Weiss responded, “If you’re watching cable news all day, that’s what you’re going to think. There is misinformation, and not just on podcasts and the Internet. It’s also on cable news.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett