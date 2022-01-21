Hawley: ‘Democrats Don’t Accept Elections that They Don’t Win’

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) pointed out a double standard employed by Democrats when it comes to elections and which ones they accept as legitimate during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime” on Thursday.

The Missouri Republican referred to remarks made a day earlier questioning the 2022 election results ahead of November and that it was a trend among elections they lost.

“Well, what I heard was what Joe Biden said loud and clear, which is he is already making excuses for why he is going to lose in November,” he said. “And, Pete, that’s what this is all about. Democrats don’t accept elections that they don’t win. I mean, it happened in 2000. It happened in 2004. It happened in 2016. Now, it’s going to be 2022.”

“I mean, if Joe Biden thought that his party was going to win these elections, then all would be fine,” Hawley continued. “But, he thinks, and because the polls suggest, he is going to lose them, his party is going to lose the House and the Senate, and therefore they’re illegitimate. I mean, it’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It’s ridiculous. And, everybody knows it’s ridiculous. And yet, there he is out there saying it.”

