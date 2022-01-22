Graham: If Biden Wants GOP’s Help, We’ll Help Sanction Russia for Its Buildup

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if President Joe Biden wants to work with Republicans, he can work with Republicans to sanction Russia for its buildup against Ukraine.

Graham said, “I mean, the news conference was a disaster on multiple levels. But it’s not the news conference. He’s been on the world stage, Joe Biden, for 40 years.”

He later added, “[H]ere’s my message to President Biden: You claim that no Republican wants to help you. Well, that’s not true. You’ve got to do things that we can help you with. Why don’t we put sanctions on Russia now for the buildup, not the invasion? All Democratic sanctions hit Russia after they invade. Let’s punish Putin now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett