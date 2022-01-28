Crenshaw: Border Officials Preparing for Numbers Well Above What Obama’s DHS Head Considered a ‘Crisis’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reacted to a report that United States border officials are preparing for as many as 9,000 arrests on the border per day by the spring by stating that the number would be “completely unsustainable” and “a crisis every few hours.” Crenshaw also pointed to 2019 remarks by former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson that when he was running DHS, 1,000 apprehensions a day “overwhelms the system” and that “we are truly in a crisis” on the border with 4,000 per day.

Crenshaw said, “9,000 expected per day. 9,000 per day. That’s a completely unsustainable number at our border. That’s a crisis every few hours. Let’s not forget, the DHS Secretary under Obama said that 1,000 per day in the entire southern border would be considered a crisis. And now, you’ve got 9,000 a day. And Texas is especially hit hard by this. And look, what they’re doing is beyond comprehension. Joe Biden is deliberately refusing to execute his constitutional duty to execute the laws of the land. … This is a national security issue. It’s a crime issue. It’s a basic issue of sovereignty. Do we believe that we have a right to protect our borders or not? Do we believe that legal immigrants have a right to actually be in the front of the line instead of being cut in front of every single day by 9,000 people? There’s a moral question to this. There’s a legal question to this, and Joe Biden is deliberately refusing to exercise his constitutional duty.”

