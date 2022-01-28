TX Gov. Abbott: Biden ‘Does Not Care’ About Border Crisis — Have ‘Never’ Heard from Him on Issue

During the interview that aired on Friday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) slammed President Joe Biden for not caring about the ongoing border crisis.

Abbott said that Biden has never called him about solving it.

“One thing that’s taken place is that the problem has grown only worse,” Abbott advised. “The number of people coming across the border has continued to increase, and along those lines, it’s just astonishing that we have a president who is failing to step up and do anything about it. We talk about drugs and the border … over the past calendar year, there’ve been about 2 million people come across the border illegally from more than 150 different countries across the entire globe including, Maria, people coming from terrorist-based nations.”

“We have a president who is … not protecting us from national security by allowing people from terrorist-based nations come across our border. And then, even worse is this deadly fentanyl. The president knows, but the president does not care about the lives of fellow Americans by stopping fentanyl,” he added, later pointing out that Biden has “never” mentioned the fentanyl problem.

Abbott lamented that Biden was willing to spend “millions if not billions” to secure other countries’ borders but wouldn’t take appropriate action to secure the U.S. border.

“Well, he’s very worried about the Ukraine border right now. Have you heard from President Biden on this border?” Bartiromo asked.

“No,” Abbott replied. “Never.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent