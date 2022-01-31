Center for Vaccine Development’s Hotez: Homeland Security, DOJ Need to Address ‘Anti-Science’ COVID Disinformation

Center for Vaccine Development director Dr. Peter Hotez said Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice need to be involved in addressing COVID “disinformation.”

Hotez said, “We have to stop talking about, like, COVID-19’s in the rearview mirror. Again, 2,000 Americans losing their lives every day. We could still save a lot of lives right now.”

He continued, “I think we’re right now we are in a set-up for another variant to emerge this summer. I don’t know if this will be from the African continent or Southeast Asia or Latin America. We have to assume it will do this again, and just like in 2021 and 2020, it will hit the southern United States and here in Texas and create another massive wave and knock off a lot of unvaccinated people once again.”

He added, “I’ve been saying for the last year and a half that the Biden Administration has to realize that anti-science is a killer. Disinformation —”

Jim Sciutto said, “Yeah.”

Hotez said, “It’s not even just disinformation. It is this is an anti-science empire right now, and we need Homeland Security. We need the Justice Department. We’ve really got to figure this out, and Health and Human Services will not be able to figure this out on their own.”

