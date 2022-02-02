Rick Scott: Biden’s Energy Policies ‘Taking Care of Putin’ More Than Americans

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that it seems as though President Joe Biden is “taking care of Putin more than he’s taking care of American citizens” because American citizens are paying higher prices at the pump while Putin has gained power as a result of Biden’s energy policies.

Scott said, “I mean, it doesn’t make any sense. First off, look at what’s happened to gas prices. So, who has gotten hurt? American citizens are paying, what, another buck a gallon for gas? Okay, Putin has more power. OPEC has more power. Now, Putin is laughing at Biden. He amassed troops on the border. He’s threatening Ukraine. But he’s also putting at risk our allies, Poland and Lithuania, that are actually willing to stand up to Russia and China. So, I mean, it’s like, who is he representing here? Who’s Biden taking care of? I mean, it seems like he’s taking care of Putin more than he’s taking care of American citizens. We’re getting high gas prices. And Putin is in a position that we’re going to have to give into something or he invades Ukraine. It doesn’t make any sense here.”

