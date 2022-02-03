Winsome Sears: Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee Should Not Be ‘Divisive’

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R-VA) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that President Joe Biden should nominate someone to the Supreme Court that is not divisive.”

Sears said, “Many people may not realize that the court was very highly partisan for at least the first 100 years of its existence. Most people remember that FDR wanted to pack the court. He was not successful in doing that. In fact, this president, President Biden, wanted to pack it again. He was rebuffed in that. You know, President Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall. We all applauded that. We thought that was excellent thing. It helped bring the country together. People started clamoring for a female. They wanted a woman on the court. So we got Sandra Day O’Connor.”

She continued, “So what we’re hoping that…if he’s going to pick a woman if he’s going to pick a black woman, that he does pick someone that will respect the Constitution that she will be a qualified candidate. That’s really what we want. You know, it’s not without precedence.”

She added, “What we want is someone who respects the Constitution, who is not going to be divisive and who is very highly qualified, who will set aside the politics and judge fairly. I think he will get there.”

