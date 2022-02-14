FNC’s Kurtz: Mainstream Media ‘Absolutely Determined to Ignore’ Durham News

Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz said Monday on “The Story” that the media were ignoring the latest news from special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the accusations that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia.

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “One of the big questions is the coverage of this story and the lack of evidence of coverage for this Durham filing that came out over the weekend that we’re seeing out there. Let me play to remind people the way that a lot of the media has portrayed this Trump-Russia collusion story from way back. Watch.”

After a clip montage of MSNBC and CNN hosts dismissing Durham, MacCallum said, “So now there’s news and developments in this story, Howie, are they being covered?”

Kurtz said, “It’s absolutely stunning that virtually all the major newspapers and the other networks are absolutely determined to ignore this story. They cover every throat-clearing by the January 6 committee and all the coverage of Russian gate that you just gave us a taste of, but this is an actual federal prosecutor delivering actual evidence in a court filing, not some anonymously sourced story. Yet these other places are just magically declaring it to be non-news. Doesn’t — well, it’s overblown, or it’s unproven — doesn’t get a mention. I thought by today they would come back with some semblance of coverage.”

He continued, “I don’t understand how any news organization can just wave this away because it doesn’t fit the narrative that of course, Trump was making up the idea he was improperly surveilled or spied upon.”

