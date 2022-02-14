Issa: Americans Will ‘Absolutely’ Be Stuck in Ukraine if Russia Invades

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that if there is an invasion of Ukraine, Americans will “absolutely” be stuck there, and some will have “the same problem we had in Afghanistan, which is the American citizen can get out, but his or her family cannot get out, in many cases, can’t even get over the Polish border.”

Host Elizabeth MacDonald asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:03] “Are we going to do it again in Ukraine? Is this going to happen again in Ukraine, congressman? Because recall Psaki claiming no Americans had been ‘stranded’ in Afghanistan, recall how the secretary of state said there were under 200 Americans remaining in Afghanistan. It turns out there were — the Senate Foreign Relations [Committee] found — estimated that maybe 9,000 were trapped and left behind. Is this going to happen again in Ukraine?”

Issa responded, “It absolutely is going to happen. There are a lot of dual nationals. Some of them are able to get out. Some of them have the same problem we had in Afghanistan, which is the American citizen can get out, but his or her family cannot get out, in many cases, can’t even get over the Polish border. So, we are going to leave Americans behind again.”

