Jim Jordan: Dem’s Number One Election Lawyer Marc Elias ‘Was Involved in Spying’ on Trump

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) continued to sound the alarm on special counsel John Durham filing a motion in federal court alleging that Hillary Clinton’s political allies paid a contractor to spy on Donald Trump as a sitting president and candidate.

Jordan, who said the day before that the spying was “worse than we thought,” highlighted that Durham’s filing also shows the Democrats’ “number one election lawyer” was involved in spying on Trump.

“What I do think is interesting is in that filing it talks about [Michael] Sussman who has been indicted and tech executive one speaking with another lawyer at Perkins Coie, which everyone believes is Marc Elias,” Jordan outlined. “Now, we all know Marc Elias is the Democrats’ go-to election guy. He worked at Perkins Coie. They’re the ones who helped finance and put together the now-famous dossier that they used on President Trump, but he is also the guy out there filing the actions against Republican redistricting efforts, and he’s part of the operation in North Carolina to try to keep one of my colleagues off the ballot.”

“So, this guy is involved in all those things, and now we learn he was involved in spying on the President of the United States,” he added. “I think that is a key takeaway. The Democrats’ key lawyer, their number one election lawyer, was involved in spying on the sitting President of the United States.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent